Offisio opens pathway for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to enter global markets

Offisio provides a wide range of services, including US LLC formation, EIN and ITIN registration, tax filing, and business compliance support

Update : 26 Aug 2025, 01:05 AM

Bangladeshi entrepreneurs aiming to expand their businesses internationally now have a structured platform to support their ambitions with the official launch of Offisio, a cross-border business solutions provider operating in both Bangladesh and the United States.

Established in 2024, Offisio provides a wide range of services, including US LLC formation, EIN and ITIN registration, tax filing, and business compliance support. The company’s vision is to act as a bridge between Bangladeshi businesses and the global marketplace by helping them establish a legal and professional identity abroad.

"Bangladeshi entrepreneurs often face legal and procedural hurdles when stepping into international markets. Our role is to simplify that journey and give them a trusted, compliant way forward," said Mahamudul Alam Mithun, Managing Director of Offisio.

With offices in Dhaka and a registered entity in the United States, Offisio offers what it calls a one-stop solution for freelancers, startups, e-commerce founders, and SMEs looking to expand globally. Transparency, compliance, and speed remain the company’s core strengths.

Already, Offisio has assisted its first group of Bangladeshi founders in setting up US-based entities and integrating into the American financial system. The company believes such initiatives will empower local entrepreneurs to attract foreign investors and compete on a global scale.

By combining advisory services with documentation and compliance, Offisio aims to position itself not just as a service provider but as a reliable long-term partner for Bangladeshi businesses ready to explore international opportunities.

 

