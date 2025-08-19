Mastercard, National Bank and The Travel Group–TTG launch exclusive travel prepaid card

An exclusive corporate agreement has been signed between National Bank Limited, Mastercard, and The Travel Group–TTG at the Gulshan Corporate Branch in the capital. Senior officials from all three organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, customers of The Travel Group–TTG will now receive an exclusive Travel Prepaid Card when booking any package or service. With this card, travelers will be able to make purchases, book hotels, and access various travel-related services seamlessly in any part of the world. In addition, cardholders will have access to 24-hour international customer support.

Representing Mastercard at the ceremony was Sohail Alim, Director, Account Management. From National Bank Limited, the attendees included Imran Ahmed FCA, CISA, Deputy Managing Director & COERM; Md. Jalal Uddin Pramanik, Senior Vice President & Manager, Corporate Branch, Gulshan; Gulam Maula, Senior Assistant Vice President & Operations Manager; and Engr. Uzzal Kumar Pal, Vice President & Operations In-Charge.

On behalf of The Travel Group–TTG, attendees were Rubel Ahmad Samir, Chief Executive Officer; Sifath Soheli, Head of Operations; and Jannati Akter Nishu, Travel Consultant.

The Travel Group–TTG, a popular and government-licensed travel agency, has been offering a wide range of services including international and domestic tour packages, ticketing, and hotel bookings. Organizers believe that this exclusive prepaid card will bring a new dimension to travel by making journeys easier, safer, and more enjoyable for travelers.