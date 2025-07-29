Bangladesh's first VEO 3 and AI book by RobinRafan dominates bestseller list within days

After the overwhelming success of his first two books, renowned content creator and AI educator RobinRafan has officially launched his third book, titled "AI Content: Prompt Thekei Income". Published by Borshadupur Publications, this book serves as a comprehensive guide for aspiring and professional content creators aiming to generate income through AI-generated content.

This groundbreaking release marks a historic first for Bangladesh—it is the country's first book to feature a full-flow guideline on Google VEO 3 and Flow, complete with 50 viral-ready prompts, all presented in full-color print for enhanced visual learning and usability.

In this latest release, RobinRafan explores cutting-edge tools and technologies, offering practical, hands-on guidance for platforms like Google VEO 3, helping creators instantly start building AI-powered video content. The book also covers advanced AI tools for text-to-music generation, text-to-banner design, YouTube and Facebook monetization strategies, and much more.

What sets this book apart is not only its depth but also its real-world application. It has already gained massive popularity even before its official release—thousands of copies were pre-ordered. Now that shipments have begun reaching readers, social media is buzzing with highly positive reviews. Creators are praising the book for its practicality, visual quality, and actionable step-by-step roadmap to monetization.

Within just five days of its release, the book has officially become a bestseller on the popular book-selling platform Boisodai, earning a spot on their Best Seller’s list. With demand surging both locally and internationally, many readers from abroad are also ordering the book, further solidifying its global appeal.

This success follows the momentum of RobinRafan’s acclaimed AI Masterclass series, which recently wrapped up Season 7, with 4,500+ content creators from 19 countries participating in live sessions. Each masterclass focuses on empowering creators with hands-on AI tools for content creation, automation, and monetization.

RobinRafan stated: "This book is not just another AI tutorial—it's a complete monetization roadmap. I’ve written this to give creators a tangible, print-based guide they can follow step-by-step to start earning with AI content immediately."

Adding to the excitement, RobinRafan’s first book, the bestseller "Creative Content O Safal Career", is returning to shelves with its 10th edition—just five months after its initial launch—due to sustained demand and critical acclaim.

With three published books, seven seasons of global AI training, and thousands of students worldwide, RobinRafan has firmly established himself as a trailblazer in AI-powered content education and monetization. His mission continues to inspire a new generation of creators to embrace artificial intelligence—not just as a tool, but as a transformative career path.

As he hints at upcoming advanced masterclasses, innovative tools, and international collaborations, it’s clear that RobinRafan’s journey—as a creator, mentor, and visionary—is only just beginning.