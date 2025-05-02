RobinRafan’s AI Masterclass season 3 breaks records with 1,000 global content creators

On May 2, Bangladeshi content creator RobinRafan successfully hosted his AI Masterclass for content creators season 3, delivering a live session that spanned nearly four hours.

Following the success of season 1 and season 2, this third season marked a milestone — setting a new record with 1,000 content creators participating in the online workshop, making it one of the largest AI learning events in the creator community.

What made this season particularly notable was its international reach.

Among the 1,000 participants, 50 creators joined from countries such as the USA, UK, France, UAE, South Korea, Spain, Croatia, and more, reflecting RobinRafan’s growing role in global discussions around AI-driven content creation.

The season 3 curriculum was designed as an A-to-Z blueprint for AI integration into a content creator’s workflow, with RobinRafan personally delivering live training on a wide range of advanced techniques.

These included prompt crafting ideas to enhance creativity, text-to-video and faceless video generation for scalable content, image-to-video and text-to-image conversions, image-to-anime transformation, image and video upscaling tools, sound effects and audio improvements, sketch-to-image generation, logo creation through AI, reimagine tools for creative reinterpretation, and text-to-music, text-to-song, and text-to-voice synthesis — shaping new approaches to digital production.

Participants from around the world described the session as a practical and hands-on experience that provided both conceptual understanding and immediately usable skills.

RobinRafan’s body of work extends beyond AI into visual effects (VFX), where he has explored combining these two fields to create visually dynamic, experimental content.

His projects often integrate AI tools with VFX techniques, allowing for unique combinations of automated generation and human-directed design, resulting in multimedia content that blends artificial and practical elements.

Reflecting on this success, RobinRafan said: “For the first time in Bangladesh, as a content creator, I took the step to teach the use of AI in content creation. For Season 3, it was completely unexpected to have 1,000 enrolled content creators. I’m truly grateful to everyone who placed their trust in me.”

He also announced that the AI Masterclass for content creators Season 4 has already been scheduled and will be conducted on May 23 at 10pm globally.

With each season, RobinRafan continues to explore the evolving relationship between technology and content creation, providing insights that reflect the changing landscape of digital media.