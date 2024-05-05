Monday, May 06, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Derivative products to be launched in capital market by 2025

Derivatives are financial contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset such as stocks, commodities, currencies, etc

Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 05 May 2024, 06:49 PM

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) will launch derivatives products in the stock market by 2025.

BSEC Commissioner Abdul Halim said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled 'Financial Derivatives of Exchange Traded Platform-M' organized by Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The two-day workshop, which was held at Brac-CDM in Gazipur, Dhaka ended on Saturday.

President of DSE Brokers Association (DBA) President Saiful Islam also spoke in the program as a special guest.

The BSEC commissioner said: “Our role should change according to the changes in the economy. He said I am hopeful that derivatives products will be launched by 2025. Meanwhile, CCBL (Central Counterparty Bangladesh Limited) will start its operations.”

Derivatives are financial contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset such as stocks, commodities, currencies, etc.

The workshop was held with the participation of top executives from the stock market regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), CDBL, CCBL, merchant banks, and asset management companies.

Read More

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

IT entrepreneurs seek tax exemption for another 3 years

Onion prices drop by Tk10 as India lifts export ban

CPD: Inflation, debt burden and slow economic growth main challenges for BD

Production of locally made mobile phones went up in February

Farashuddin: Debt rescheduling cycle fueling inflation

Latest News

Bangladesh cruise to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Dhaka hit by rain, hail amidst heatwave

Arakan Army plans large settlement near Bangladesh border

Another Rohingya killed in Ukhiya camp

Mazda Axela is setting the standard for sedan style in its class

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x