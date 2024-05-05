Derivative products to be launched in capital market by 2025

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) will launch derivatives products in the stock market by 2025.

BSEC Commissioner Abdul Halim said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled 'Financial Derivatives of Exchange Traded Platform-M' organized by Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The two-day workshop, which was held at Brac-CDM in Gazipur, Dhaka ended on Saturday.

President of DSE Brokers Association (DBA) President Saiful Islam also spoke in the program as a special guest.

The BSEC commissioner said: “Our role should change according to the changes in the economy. He said I am hopeful that derivatives products will be launched by 2025. Meanwhile, CCBL (Central Counterparty Bangladesh Limited) will start its operations.”

Derivatives are financial contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset such as stocks, commodities, currencies, etc.

The workshop was held with the participation of top executives from the stock market regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), CDBL, CCBL, merchant banks, and asset management companies.