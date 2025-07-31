BB unveils tight monetary policy for H1 of FY26

Under the circumstances and taking into account the global risks, Bangladesh Bank (BB) will continue its tight monetary policy stance in the first half of FY26 to contain inflation and anchor inflation expectations.

If the inflation rate continues to decelerate further, as we expect, the policy repo rate may be adjusted downward, if inflation rate comes below 7% until then the policy repo rate will remain unchanged at 10%; the Standing Lending Facihty (SLF) rate will remain at 11.5% and the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate will be 8.0%.

More to follow…