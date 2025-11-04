Tuesday, November 04, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Dhaka Bank inks strategic payroll banking partnership with Sparkle Knit Composite

Employees of Sparkle Knit Composite Limited will be entitled to a comprehensive range of privileged banking services from Dhaka Bank PLC

Update : 04 Nov 2025, 06:05 PM

Dhaka Bank PLC entered into a Payroll Banking Agreement with Sparkle Knit Composite Limited.

The signing ceremony took place at the corporate head office of Sparkle Knit Composite Limited recently.

The agreement was formally exchanged by HM Mostafizur Rahaman, senior executive vice president & head of retail business division of Dhaka Bank PLC, and Md Sirajul Haque, managing director of Sparkle Knit Composite Limited, on behalf of their respective organizations.

Representing Sparkle Knit Composite Limited, the event was attended by Md Atiquzzaman, director, along with other senior-ranking officials of Sparkle Knit Composite Limited.

From Dhaka Bank PLC, Md Rafikuzzaman, vice president, with other senior bank officials were also present Bank.

Under this strategic agreement, employees of Sparkle Knit Composite Limited will be entitled to a comprehensive range of privileged banking services from Dhaka Bank PLC.

These include exclusive salary accounts with competitive interest rates, access to personal loans on preferential terms, and both local and international credit cards with fee waivers and attractive lifestyle benefits.

Additionally, employees will enjoy seamless digital banking through the Dhaka Bank Go App, along with enhanced facilities on savings schemes, DPS, FDR, and auto loans.

The offering also includes priority service and dedicated relationship management support, ensuring a superior and personalized banking experience.

This partnership highlights Dhaka Bank’s commitment to providing efficient payroll solutions that enhance employee satisfaction, financial well-being, and business operations.

It marks another step forward in the Bank’s journey to becoming the preferred payroll banking partner for employers across Bangladesh.

