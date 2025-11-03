Monday, November 03, 2025

Pubali Bank launches co-branded credit card with CMC, CMCH

The bank’s managing director & CEO Mohammad Ali attended the event as guest of honour

Update : 03 Nov 2025, 07:09 PM

Pubali Bank PLC, through its Anderkilla Branch initiative, launched a co-branded credit card in collaboration with Chittagong Medical College and Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

The unveiling ceremony for the co-branded card was held in the hospital conference room, where Professor Dr. Mohammad Jasim Uddin, principal of Chittagong Medical College, attended as chief guest.

The bank’s managing director & CEO Mohammad Ali attended the event as guest of honour.

The ceremony was presided over by Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin, director of Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Also present were Abdur Rahim, general manager, Chittagong Principal Office of Pubali Bank; Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager & head, alternative delivery channel division; NM Firoz Kamal, head of card business division & deputy general manager; Professor Dr Md Abdur Rob, vice-principal of Chittagong Medical College; Dr Mohammad Elias Chowdhury, deputy director of Chittagong Medical College Hospital; and other senior officials from both institutions.

Through this special initiative, doctors, students and hospital staff will now be able to enjoy banking benefits more easily.

At the end of the program, a campaign booth of the bank was inaugurated in the hospital premises.

Mohammad Ali, managing director & CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, said: “As the country’s largest private commercial bank, we are always working to improve people’s quality of life. Through the launch of this co-branded card with Chittagong Medical College, we are inaugurating a new digital chapter in the healthcare sector. From now on, doctors, students and staff will enjoy banking convenience, secure transactions and modern financial facilities. Pubali Bank will continue to contribute to the digital transformation of education and healthcare.”

Professor Dr. Mohammad Jasim Uddin, principal of Chittagong Medical College, said: “This initiative will simplify banking for our students and medical practitioners. With the support of Pubali Bank, our daily transactions will become simpler, faster and more secure. I hope this type of joint collaboration expands further in future.”

Brigadier General Mohammad Taslim Uddin, director of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said: “Pubali Bank PLC is committed to providing the hospital authority with the necessary infrastructural support so that the bank can serve effectively in the future, and I will communicate the required provisions to my management and collaborate accordingly.”

