Southeast Bank reelects Rehana Rahman as vice chairperson

Update : 02 Nov 2025, 06:55 PM

Rehana Rahman has been re-elected as vice chairperson of the board of directors of Southeast Bank PLC.

She was unanimously re-elected as vice chairperson of the bank in its 777th board meeting held on October 29.

Rahman is a prominent female entrepreneur in Bangladesh, holding various key roles across several organizations.

She is managing director of Bengal Tradeways Ltd. In addition to her role as a director at Southeast Bank PLC, Rehana Rahman also serves as director at CHB Building Technologies Ltd and Bangladesh Chamber of Industries.

Rehana Rahman is actively involved in various sociocultural organizations.

She is a founder life member and past chairperson of North South University, member of the United Nations Association of Bangladesh (UNAB), and president of the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh (WEAB).

Additionally, she is member of the Gulshan Club, Banani Club, Boat Club, Purbachal Club, Baridhara Diplomatic Enclave Club, and the Bangladesh-India Friendship Club.

Rehana Rahman was born in Khulna. She completed her BA (Honors) in Economics.

Her father, late Abdul Wazed Khan Chowdhury was vice principal of Dhaka Teachers Training College.

She was married to Late M Masihur Rahman, who was a renowned businessman of the country.

For her outstanding contribution to the causes of women empowerment and female education, Rehana Rahman was awarded Begum Rokeya Shining Personality Award in 2008 and the most dynamic women entrepreneur award in 2009.

