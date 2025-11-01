Mercantile Bank, Esquire Electronics ink deal

Mercantile Bank PLC has signed a cash management agreement with Esquire Electronics Limited at Bank’s Head Office on Thursday.

Managing director of Esquire Electronics Arifur Rahman, and Md Zahid Hossain, DMD and CBO of Mercantile Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations in presence of managing director of the bank Mati Ul Hasan as chief guest.

With this agreement in force, Mercantile Bank will provide cash management services to Esquire Electronics and their customers through bank’s branches, sub branches, agent outlets, mobile banking app Rainbow, and mobile financial service MyCash.

All the outlets of Esquire Electronics throughout the country will be able to avail the services conveniently.

Mercantile Bank’s DMDs Zakir Hossain and Ashim Kumar Saha; head of corporate banking Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, head of corporate liability & cash management KM Anowarul Islam, head of retail banking Ashim Kumar Saha, head of agent & mobile banking Darpan Kanti Roy, and Tejgaon Gulshan Link Road branch manager Al Mansur, were also present at the event.

Representing Esquire Electronics were general manager (finance & accounts) Abdullah-Al-Rashed, and senior manager (business development & showroom operations) Syed Rabiul Islam, among other senior officials from both the organizations.