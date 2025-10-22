Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Shamadhan Services Ltd ink deal

Deputy managing director of the bank SM Abu Jafar, and chief executive officer of Shamadhan Services Limited Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui signed the agreement

Update : 22 Oct 2025, 02:55 PM

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, a leading Shariah-compliant financial institution, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Shamadhan Services Limited, a concern of Grameen Telecom, to strengthen digital financial services and enhance customer convenience.

The signing ceremony took place at the bank’s head office on Wednesday.

Deputy managing director of the bank SM Abu Jafar, and chief executive officer of Shamadhan Services Limited Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui signed the agreement.

Head of MFS and digital banking Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, chief operating officer of Shamadhan Services Limited Mohammad Anwar Hossain, head of product & pricing Md Salah Uddin Tanvir, head of business & strategy ABM Saiful Bari, and senior officials from both organizations attended the event.

This partnership reflects Al-Arafah Islami Bank’s continued commitment to driving Shariah compliant digital innovation and promoting financial inclusion across Bangladesh.

