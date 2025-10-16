ONE Bank concludes 8th induction training program

ONE Bank arranged the valedictory and certificate distribution ceremony of one month long “Induction Training Program for Special Cadre Officers (SCOs) & Cadre Officers (COs) 8th Batch” for the newly recruited SCOs and COs at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh, Farmgate, Dhaka on October 5.

Abu Zafore Md Saleh, managing director (current charge), was present the program as chief guest.

Mohammad Sabbir Shawkat Hayat, SVP & senior manager and Kawsara Sattar VP from Human Resources Division were also present in the program.

The program was presided over by Md Masudul Haque, SVP & head of training, OBPLC.

During the training, 52 newly recruited SCOs and COs were trained and distributed certificates.