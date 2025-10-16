Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ONE Bank concludes 8th induction training program

Abu Zafore Md Saleh, managing director (current charge), was present the program as chief guest

Update : 16 Oct 2025, 04:09 PM

ONE Bank arranged the valedictory and certificate distribution ceremony of one month long “Induction Training Program for Special Cadre Officers (SCOs) & Cadre Officers (COs) 8th Batch” for the newly recruited SCOs and COs at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh, Farmgate, Dhaka on October 5.

Abu Zafore Md Saleh, managing director (current charge), was present the program as chief guest.

Mohammad Sabbir Shawkat Hayat, SVP & senior manager and Kawsara Sattar VP from Human Resources Division were also present in the program.

The program was presided over by Md Masudul Haque, SVP & head of training, OBPLC.

During the training, 52 newly recruited SCOs and COs were trained and distributed certificates.

Read More

Maarya Rehman joins British Council in Bangladesh as deputy director

UCB Investment Ltd celebrates 5th anniversary

Australian minister launches development plan in Bangladesh

Md Mahbub Alam new AMD of Southeast Bank

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

Latest News

Shakib Al Hasan signs for three new foreign leagues

Crimes against humanities: Death penalty sought for Hasina, Kamal and others

Maarya Rehman joins British Council in Bangladesh as deputy director

HSC results: Dinajpur board sees 57.49% pass rate, 6,260 secure GPA 5

RMG factory catches fire at CEPZ

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x