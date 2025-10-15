Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Md Mahbub Alam new AMD of Southeast Bank

Prior to joining Southeast Bank PLC, he served as deputy managing director (DMD) at NCC Bank

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 07:05 PM

Md Mahbub Alam has joined Southeast Bank PLC as additional managing director (AMD) on October 14.

Prior to joining Southeast Bank PLC, he served as deputy managing director (DMD) at NCC Bank.

He started his career with Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) in 1995.

His banking career started with Uttara Bank as Probationary Officer in September 1996 where he got exposure to various segments of branch banking.

He also served as the head of various departments and branches at Jamuna Bank and Mercantile Bank, respectively. 

Md Mahbub Alam holds an MBA in Finance from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.

He also earned an MCom and a BCom (Honours) in Accounting from the Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka.

