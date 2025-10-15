HSBC hosts strategic forum on new trade horizons

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh recently hosted an exclusive forum titled “Partnerships for Progress: Unlocking New Trade Horizons” in Comilla.

The forum discussed the evolving landscape of global trade and their implications for businesses and how Bangladeshi businesses can connect and take advantage.

A wide range of participants, including representatives of multinational companies with operations in Comilla, foreign investors and Bepza participated in the event.

Home to the Comilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Comilla is a growing hub for Bangladesh’s export-oriented industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanuja Herath, chief operating officer of Brandix Bangladesh, one of Sri Lanka’s largest apparel exporters serving leading global retail brands with operations in the Comilla EPZ, shared about the group’s experience operating in Bangladesh for over a decade.

He added: “Bangladesh plays a central role in our global supply chain. Through our partnership with HSBC, we have grown together, with the bank supporting cross-border trade via its global network.”

Ahmad Rabiul Hasan, country head of global trade solutions, HSBC Bangladesh, shared: “Bangladesh is now the world’s second-largest apparel exporter. To maintain its momentum in global trade, the country needs continued investment in digitization, resilience, and supply chain efficiency. At HSBC, we are working on simplifying processes and delivering solutions that support long-term competitiveness for our customers.”

Omar Sharif, head of Chittagong banking, HSBC Bangladesh, said: “As the country advances towards LDC graduation and a dynamic middle-income economy, zones like Comilla are at the heart of the country’s growth trajectory. HSBC’s legacy is rooted in trade and connectivity, and we remain committed to supporting international businesses operating in Bangladesh with our global network, award-winning trade solutions and deep local expertise.”