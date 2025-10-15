Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

HSBC hosts strategic forum on new trade horizons

The forum discussed the evolving landscape of global trade and their implications for businesses and how Bangladeshi businesses can connect and take advantage

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 04:42 PM

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh recently hosted an exclusive forum titled “Partnerships for Progress: Unlocking New Trade Horizons” in Comilla.

The forum discussed the evolving landscape of global trade and their implications for businesses and how Bangladeshi businesses can connect and take advantage.

A wide range of participants, including representatives of multinational companies with operations in Comilla, foreign investors and Bepza participated in the event.

Home to the Comilla Export Processing Zone (EPZ), Comilla is a growing hub for Bangladesh’s export-oriented industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanuja Herath, chief operating officer of Brandix Bangladesh, one of Sri Lanka’s largest apparel exporters serving leading global retail brands with operations in the Comilla EPZ, shared about the group’s experience operating in Bangladesh for over a decade.

He added: “Bangladesh plays a central role in our global supply chain. Through our partnership with HSBC, we have grown together, with the bank supporting cross-border trade via its global network.”

Ahmad Rabiul Hasan, country head of global trade solutions, HSBC Bangladesh, shared: “Bangladesh is now the world’s second-largest apparel exporter. To maintain its momentum in global trade, the country needs continued investment in digitization, resilience, and supply chain efficiency. At HSBC, we are working on simplifying processes and delivering solutions that support long-term competitiveness for our customers.”

Omar Sharif, head of Chittagong banking, HSBC Bangladesh, said: “As the country advances towards LDC graduation and a dynamic middle-income economy, zones like Comilla are at the heart of the country’s growth trajectory. HSBC’s legacy is rooted in trade and connectivity, and we remain committed to supporting international businesses operating in Bangladesh with our global network, award-winning trade solutions and deep local expertise.”

Read More

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

5-day Furniture Fair kicks off in Dhaka

Md Habibur Rahman new DMD of NCC Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds 441st board meeting

Pubali Bank donates bus to Govt Saadat College in Tangail

Latest News

Maj Gen Md Moazzem Hossain new Bepza executive chairman

Gulshan Rd 36 to witness Concord’s latest residential landmark

5-day Furniture Fair kicks off in Dhaka

Md Habibur Rahman new DMD of NCC Bank

Cucsu voting ends peacefully

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x