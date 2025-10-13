Southeast Bank launches 9 agent banking outlets

Southeast Bank PLC formally launched nine agent banking outlets - “Shagotom” to facilitate the people outside the formal Banking system across the country, especially at the rural and semi-urban areas at Feni, Tangail, Comilla, Noakhali, Dhaka & Manikganj.

Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank PLC, virtually inaugurated the formal operations of the nine agent banking outlets.

Senior executives from the bank's head office, head of branches, and the proprietors of the nine agent banking outlets also joined the virtual launching ceremony.

Southeast Bank Agent Banking, branded as “Shagotom,” offers a comprehensive range of modern and technology-driven conventional and ‘Tijarah’-Islamic Banking services.

At Southeast Bank Agent Banking outlets, customers can enjoy a variety of facilities including account opening (savings/current); cash deposit/withdrawal; fund transfer facility; cash transfer through BEFTN, RTGS at any bank account; receiving foreign remittance; processing of cheque book, debit card and credit card; BO account opening and share transactions facilities; micro, medium and Krishi loan with insurance benefit; utility bill; collection of loan installment; government allowance, regular customers loan and also get internet banking facilities.

Additionally, customers can access essential banking services 24/7 through Recycler ATMs available at the Agent Banking outlets.