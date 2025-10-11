Saturday, October 11, 2025

Islami Bank Khulna Zone holds business development conference

Prof Dr M Zubaidur Rahman, chairman of the bank, addressed the conference as chief guest

Update : 11 Oct 2025, 07:11 PM

Khulna Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a Business Development Conference on October 8 at the Khulna Zone Conference Room.

Prof Dr M Zubaidur Rahman, chairman of the bank, addressed the conference as chief guest.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of the bank, presided over the conference while Mohammad Khurshid Wahab, chairman of the executive committee, Prof Dr M Masud Rahman, chairman of the risk management committee, and Md Abdul Jalil, independent director, addressed as special guest.

Muhammad Qamrul Bari Imami, executive vice president & head of Khulna Zone, addressed the welcome speech.

Head of branches, sub-branch in-charges and bank officials of Khulna city were present at the conference.

