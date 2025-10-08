Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Pubali Bank launches ‘Banking Products Campaign’ at National University

Update : 08 Oct 2025, 06:48 PM

The ‘Banking Products Campaign’ was held at the National University Campus under the initiative of the Boardbazar branch of Pubali Bank PLC.

This campaign was organized to make students aware of modern banking services, digital banking facilities and other services.

Professor ASM Amanullah, vice chancellor of National University, inaugurated campaign as chief guest.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, was present as guest of honour.

Pro-Vice Chancellors of National University Professor Md Lutfor Rahaman and Md Nurul Islam, and Treasurer Professor ATM Zafrul Azam were present as special guests.

Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Gazipur Regional Head and Deputy General Manager of Pubali Bank, presided over the event.

At that time, teachers of the National University, Public Relations Officer and Assistant General Manager of the bank Mohammad Mizanur Rahman and Manager of Board Bazar Branch Rehana Khatun, along with senior officials of both the institutions were present. 

Pubali Bank PLC's managing director and CEO Mohammad Ali said: “Pubali Bank has always been committed to providing modern, easy and secure banking services to its customers. Today's 'Banking Products Campaign' is part of that continuity. Our goal is to bring all classes of people, including the young generation of the country, under the ambit of digital banking and make banking services more accessible. I believe that through this initiative, customers will be more aware of Pubali Bank's services and their trust and interest in banking will increase.”

