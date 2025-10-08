Wednesday, October 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Euromoney names HSBC ‘best cash management bank’ in Bangladesh

This year, for the second time in a row the bank has also won the awards as the “Best Bank for Cash Management Products” and “Best Bank for Cash Management Technology” in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2025

Update : 08 Oct 2025, 06:42 PM

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has been voted as the “Best Cash Management Bank” in Bangladesh for the 16th time and “Best Cash Management Bank for Client Service” in Bangladesh for the 8th time in a row.

This year, for the second time in a row the bank has also won the awards as the “Best Bank for Cash Management Products” and “Best Bank for Cash Management Technology” in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2025. 

The Euromoney Cash Management Survey is conducted by the leading global business and finance magazine Euromoney.

With a response base of 30,000 corporate respondents, this survey is one of the most regarded and comprehensive rankings available.

These awards reflect HSBC’s leadership in the local cash management industry.  

Commenting on the achievement, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh, said: “For 16 years, our clients have voted us #1 in Bangladesh for Cash Management. That’s more than a ranking – it’s a testament to the trust they place in our team and our unique ability to combine global network strength with deep local expertise. We are incredibly grateful to our clients for this recognition and remain dedicated to keep on meeting their expectations.”

Newaz Musharraf, head of global payments solutions, HSBC Bangladesh, said: “This #1 ranking in cash management from Euromoney has made us feel even more responsible to continue enabling our clients to prosper in this evolving operating environment.  With this recognition, based on the direct voting by our clients in Bangladesh, we are further inspired by a shared ambition and committed to providing the seamless, robust, and scalable cash and payment solutions that support the growth journey of our customers.”

HSBC Bangladesh has a wide range of cash management products across payables, receivables, clearing, foreign currency, liquidity, liability and investments, including digital propositions such as Treasury API, A-Challan, Recurring & Bulk Direct Debit, Dynamic CSV solutions etc.

It has also launched smart digital propositions to support clients’ digital banking requirements such as Omni Collect, Cash Flow Forecasting Tool, Enhanced Virtual Account etc.

HSBC is always prioritizing its clients by delivering the best service through the adaption of novel and convenient technologies.

Read More

Govt prioritizes refunds for compliant taxpayers

Gold prices tripling in 3 years: Only global market to blame?

Bangladesh calls for national social dialogue on labour reforms

Pubali Bank launches ‘Banking Products Campaign’ at National University

Premier Bank launches revamped website

Alfamart Trading Bangladesh Ltd launched in the country

Latest News

Govt prioritizes refunds for compliant taxpayers

CA for transforming post offices into effective platforms for economic inclusion

7 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road accident

Gold prices tripling in 3 years: Only global market to blame?

Bangladesh, Maldives to strengthen cooperation in vocational, technical education

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x