Euromoney names HSBC ‘best cash management bank’ in Bangladesh

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has been voted as the “Best Cash Management Bank” in Bangladesh for the 16th time and “Best Cash Management Bank for Client Service” in Bangladesh for the 8th time in a row.

This year, for the second time in a row the bank has also won the awards as the “Best Bank for Cash Management Products” and “Best Bank for Cash Management Technology” in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2025.

The Euromoney Cash Management Survey is conducted by the leading global business and finance magazine Euromoney.

With a response base of 30,000 corporate respondents, this survey is one of the most regarded and comprehensive rankings available.

These awards reflect HSBC’s leadership in the local cash management industry.

Commenting on the achievement, Md Mahbub ur Rahman, chief executive officer, HSBC Bangladesh, said: “For 16 years, our clients have voted us #1 in Bangladesh for Cash Management. That’s more than a ranking – it’s a testament to the trust they place in our team and our unique ability to combine global network strength with deep local expertise. We are incredibly grateful to our clients for this recognition and remain dedicated to keep on meeting their expectations.”

Newaz Musharraf, head of global payments solutions, HSBC Bangladesh, said: “This #1 ranking in cash management from Euromoney has made us feel even more responsible to continue enabling our clients to prosper in this evolving operating environment. With this recognition, based on the direct voting by our clients in Bangladesh, we are further inspired by a shared ambition and committed to providing the seamless, robust, and scalable cash and payment solutions that support the growth journey of our customers.”

HSBC Bangladesh has a wide range of cash management products across payables, receivables, clearing, foreign currency, liquidity, liability and investments, including digital propositions such as Treasury API, A-Challan, Recurring & Bulk Direct Debit, Dynamic CSV solutions etc.

It has also launched smart digital propositions to support clients’ digital banking requirements such as Omni Collect, Cash Flow Forecasting Tool, Enhanced Virtual Account etc.

HSBC is always prioritizing its clients by delivering the best service through the adaption of novel and convenient technologies.