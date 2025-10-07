NCC Bank, Sicip hold training, disburse loans in Mymensingh

A month-long entrepreneurship development training program in Mymensingh was organized by Bangladesh Bank and in collaboration with NCC BANK PLC under the 'Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (Sicip)' implemented by the Finance Department of the Ministry of Finance with funding from ADB.

At the end of the program certificates were awarded to the entrepreneurs and loans were distributed among the trained entrepreneurs through a closing ceremony.

Md Kawsar Matin, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Mymensingh Office, attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest and distributed certificates along with Honorarium cheque among 25 participating entrepreneurs.

Md Nazrul Islam, program director of Sicip and additional director of SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank (Dhaka), and Md Ayub Ali, joint director and deputy program director of Sicip, were present as Special Guests.

Md Zakir Anam, deputy managing director of NCC Bank, handed over loan sanction letters amounting to Tk39 lakh to 23 out of the 25 trained entrepreneurs.

The event was also attended by Sharif Mohammad Mahsin, SVP & head of SME; AKM Badrul Hasan, regional head of Mymensingh; and Mohammad Faizur Rahman, head of business and branch of Mymensingh Branch, along with other senior officials of NCC Bank.

At the end of the program, a vibrant Entrepreneur Fair was inaugurated through cake cutting ceremony, where trained entrepreneurs showcased their products in various stalls they had set up.

Chief guest Md Kawsar Matin said that the initiative aims to foster new entrepreneurs and accelerate inclusive economic growth.

He expressed his gratitude to NCC Bank PLC. and all stakeholders for arranging such a valuable training program and hoped that the entrepreneurs would utilize the knowledge gained to expand their new and existing businesses.

Md Nazrul Islam, program director of Sicip, stated that the main objective of this training is to prepare entrepreneurs to become eligible for financing.

He expressed his optimism that the entrepreneurs, equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills through this training, would be able to access finance more easily.

In his speech, Md Zakir Anam, deputy managing director of NCC Bank, said that under the Sicip project implemented by the Finance Division, NCC Bank has been working to promote entrepreneurship development, provide training, and create new entrepreneurs.

He added that the bank is also taking initiatives to support women entrepreneurs and marginalized communities to ensure inclusive economic development. As part of this initiative, 25 selected entrepreneurs from the Mymensingh region were provided with training and loan facilities, among whom 18 were women entrepreneurs.

He hoped that this training program would play a significant role in enabling entrepreneurs to access low-cost financing and enhance their financial management capabilities.