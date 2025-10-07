Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Prime Bank brings SME debit card with int’l remittance facility

The SME debit card can be refilled for bonafide business expenses with a maximum of $600 per refill and not exceeding $3000 per calendar year

Update : 07 Oct 2025, 06:37 PM

Prime Bank PLC has launched Bangladesh’s first-ever SME Debit Card with International Remittance Facility, enabling small and medium enterprises to make seamless international online payments for business purposes.

The Prime Bank SME Debit Card can also be used locally for POS, ATM, and online transactions. Proprietorship concerns can avail this debit card while SMEs registered as Partnership or Limited can avail SME Prepaid cards.

The launch follows a recent Bangladesh Bank circular allowing SMEs to make international business payments online.

Under this initiative, verified SME clients—registered with SME Foundation—can now make online business-related payments.

The SME debit card can be refilled for bonafide business expenses with a maximum of $600 per refill and not exceeding $3000 per calendar year.

The launch ceremony, held on Tuesday at Prime Tower, Nikunja, was graced by Nawshad Mustafa, director, SME & SPD, Bangladesh Bank; Md Nazrul Islam, additional director, SME & SPD, Bangladesh Bank.

The event was presided over by M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC.

Speaking at the event M Nazeem A Choudhury said: “Prime Bank has always been at the forefront of empowering SMEs with innovative financial solutions. The SME Debit Card with international remittance capability marks another milestone in enabling Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to compete confidently in the global digital marketplace.”

Other distinguished attendees included Mamur Ahmed, head of distributions; Mohammad Aminur Rahman, head of SME, and Joarder Tanvir Faisal, head of cards at Prime Bank.

