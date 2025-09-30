Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Standard Bank, BB to promote financial inclusion

Muhammad Nazmul Haque, director of the Credit Guarantee Department (CGD) of Bangladesh Bank, and Md Khirkil Nowaz, executive vice president and head of SME & retail banking division of Standard Bank, exchanged the agreement

Update : 30 Sep 2025, 07:27 PM

Standard Bank PLC has entered into a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank under the Financial Inclusion Credit Guarantee Scheme (FICGS).

Muhammad Nazmul Haque, director of the Credit Guarantee Department (CGD) of Bangladesh Bank, and Md Khirkil Nowaz, executive vice president and head of SME & retail banking division of Standard Bank, exchanged the agreement previously signed by Md Habibur Rahman, managing director of Standard Bank PLC at a ceremony held on September 29 at the head office of Bangladesh Bank in Motijheel, Dhaka.

Md Sawkatul Alam, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, along with senior officials from both institutions were present at the signing ceremony.

The agreement is a key initiative for extending credit facilities to Tk10/50/100 account holders, marginal and landless farmers, low-income professionals, school banking account holders and small business owners who often face difficulties in accessing formal financing due to inadequate collateral.

The FICGS seeks to promote inclusive financing by providing credit guarantees against eligible investments, thereby reducing the risk exposure of participating banks and financial institutions.

