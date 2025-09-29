Polemic 2025 Debate Tournament concludes at BISC

The Bangladesh International School and College Debating Club (BISCDC), hosted Polemic 2025, a three-day British Parliamentary (BP) debate tournament from September 25–27 at Mohakhali New DOHS, Dhaka, featuring 36 teams from schools and universities across Dhaka.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Mohammad Abul Jalil, vice principal of BISC.

Team Atomic Disintegration (Manha Al Abdullah and Tahia Aswad Arony) – North South University won the tournament as Novice Champions and Team Powerpuff Boys (Ishrak Ahmed Khan, Dhaka University and Nafis Hasan Ruman, IBA, Dhaka University) won as Open Champions.

Dhaka University, North South University, Brac University, Notre Dame College, Adamjee Cantonment College, Ideal School and College and many other institutions joined the program alongside the host institution BISC.

The teams debated on pressing issues including climate change, social justice, education reform, and economic policy.

Hamim Islam, Shadman Khan Chowdhury, Rafia Binta Ali, Senin Chowdhury and Abrar Farhan Zaman ensured professional evaluation and fair judgment throughout the tournament as panel judges.