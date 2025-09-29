Monday, September 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Polemic 2025 Debate Tournament concludes at BISC

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Mohammad Abul Jalil, vice principal of BISC

Update : 29 Sep 2025, 06:52 PM

The Bangladesh International School and College Debating Club (BISCDC), hosted Polemic 2025, a three-day British Parliamentary (BP) debate tournament from September 25–27 at Mohakhali New DOHS, Dhaka, featuring 36 teams from schools and universities across Dhaka.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Mohammad Abul Jalil, vice principal of BISC.

Team Atomic Disintegration (Manha Al Abdullah and Tahia Aswad Arony) – North South University won the tournament as Novice Champions and Team Powerpuff Boys (Ishrak Ahmed Khan, Dhaka University and Nafis Hasan Ruman, IBA, Dhaka University) won as Open Champions.

Dhaka University, North South University, Brac University, Notre Dame College, Adamjee Cantonment College, Ideal School and College and many other institutions joined the program alongside the host institution BISC.

The teams debated on pressing issues including climate change, social justice, education reform, and economic policy.

Hamim Islam, Shadman Khan Chowdhury, Rafia Binta Ali, Senin Chowdhury and Abrar Farhan Zaman ensured professional evaluation and fair judgment throughout the tournament as panel judges. 

Read More

Experts: Reducing waste, loss critical for Bangladesh’s food security

BB, Mercantile Bank hold entrepreneurship dev training program

Brac Bank hosts Agent Meet 2025 for Nilphamari region

Superstar Renewable Energy excels at Bangladesh Clean Energy Week 2025

Siam Ahmed begins journey with Aygaz United

Prime Bank holds training on AML, CFT compliance in Jessore

Latest News

4 die in separate road accidents in Gazipur

Poland, Bangladesh aim to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Dengue: 3 die, 735 hospitalized in 24hrs

BLAST calls for justice after rape of indigenous girl in Khagrachhari

Experts: Reducing waste, loss critical for Bangladesh’s food security

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x