BB makes Shariah committee mandatory for Islamic banks

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday made formation of Shariah Supervisory Committees (SSC) mandatory for all Islamic banks and also issued guidelines on members' qualifications and responsibilities.

According to the new guidelines, if any Shariah non-compliance is detected, the bank's board must take immediate corrective and preventive measures based on the SSC's recommendations.

In cases of negligence, the committee will report to the central bank.

The directives were issued by the Islamic Banking Regulation and Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank, covering the formation, appointment, removal, and duties of SSC members.

The new rules will take effect from January 2026.

It added that the SSC's decisions on Shariah matters will be considered final, and the bank's board and management will be obliged to implement them.

In cases of disagreement over Shariah matters between the SSC and the bank's management, executive or audit committees, or the board, the SSC must notify Bangladesh Bank.

The circular further stated that Bangladesh Bank had first issued directives on SSC formation in 2009, but there were no clear instructions on the number of members, honoraria, tenure, or duties.

Under the new directives, each bank's board must form an independent SSC comprising qualified, competent, and neutral experts in Islamic jurisprudence.

Qualifications

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in Kamil, Dawra-e-Hadith, Islamic Studies, Islamic Economics, Islamic Finance, Islamic Banking, or Islamic Law from a recognized university.

Third-class degrees at any stage are not acceptable. Higher qualifications, such as a PhD, will be considered an added advantage.

Candidates must also have at least two years of teaching experience, work experience as a Mufti, or prior involvement in a bank's Shariah committee.

Publications or research in Islamic banking or economics will also be considered.

SSC members must declare in writing that they have never been convicted of criminal or financial offences, are not loan defaulters, and hold no executive positions in any bank or financial institution.

They must not have any direct or indirect business relationships that could create conflicts of interest.

Composition, tenure, and remuneration

Each committee will have three to five members, and an individual can serve on a maximum of three SSCs. Members are appointed for three years, renewable up to six years, followed by a mandatory two-year gap.

Members will receive a monthly honorarium of Tk25,000 and Tk8,000 per meeting. The board may remove a member for valid reasons with Bangladesh Bank's approval, while members may resign with written notice.

One member will be elected chairman for three years, while the head of the Shariah Secretariat will act as secretary without voting rights.

All banks must establish a Shariah Secretariat to support the SSC. It will include departments for internal Shariah audit and review, Shariah compliance, and research.

Duties

The SSC will ensure that all bank policies, manuals, contracts, products, services, and promotions comply with Shariah. It will oversee profit-loss and investment accounting, Zakat calculations and distribution, and the use of Qard funds.

New products require a Shariah ruling before launch, and any non-compliant products require prior approval from the Bangladesh Bank.

The Secretariat will prepare an annual audit plan, approved by the SSC. Any objections will be reviewed quarterly, and serious irregularities will be reported to the board.

Members must attend at least 75% of meetings, with three consecutive absences resulting in automatic removal.

SSC members are strictly prohibited from disclosing any information or documents obtained during their tenure.

This confidentiality requirement will be included in their appointment contracts.