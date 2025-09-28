Sunday, September 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Premier Bank felicitates M Nurul Alam on being new ICSB council member

Alam also serves as an independent director of The Premier Bank PLC and chairman of Premier Bank Securities Limited

Update : 28 Sep 2025, 04:53 PM

The Premier Bank PLC has congratulated M Nurul Alam on being elected as the council member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

Alam also serves as an independent director of The Premier Bank PLC and chairman of Premier Bank Securities Limited.

On this occasion, a bouquet was presented to Alam on behalf of the bank by Arifur Rahman, chairman of the board of The Premier Bank PLC; Md Forkan Hossain, independent director and chairman of the audit committee; Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director & CEO; Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director & chief financial officer, along with other senior officials of the bank.

On behalf of the board of directors and the management committee, The Premier Bank PLC extended its heartfelt best wishes to M Nurul Alam and expressed confidence that under his leadership, ICSB will continue to progress and achieve new heights of excellence.

Read More

NRB Bank launches 2 new products

Green Dot Ltd holds ‘Sanaky Night, Dhaka 2025’

Masuma Rahman Nabila new face of Veet Bangladesh

DCCI president calls on taxpayers, businesses to use e-return system

New IUT Alumni Association committee takes oath

Visa refused? Your solution is here with Global Pathway Experts Ltd

Latest News

New Gaza-bound flotilla sets off from Sicily

NRB Bank launches 2 new products

Tarique Rahman extends Durga Puja greetings

Iran denounces unjustifiable return of UN sanctions

BNP delegation meets Swiss ambassador

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x