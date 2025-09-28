Premier Bank felicitates M Nurul Alam on being new ICSB council member

The Premier Bank PLC has congratulated M Nurul Alam on being elected as the council member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

Alam also serves as an independent director of The Premier Bank PLC and chairman of Premier Bank Securities Limited.

On this occasion, a bouquet was presented to Alam on behalf of the bank by Arifur Rahman, chairman of the board of The Premier Bank PLC; Md Forkan Hossain, independent director and chairman of the audit committee; Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director & CEO; Sayed Abul Hashem, deputy managing director & chief financial officer, along with other senior officials of the bank.

On behalf of the board of directors and the management committee, The Premier Bank PLC extended its heartfelt best wishes to M Nurul Alam and expressed confidence that under his leadership, ICSB will continue to progress and achieve new heights of excellence.