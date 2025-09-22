Monday, September 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Islami Bank holds views-exchange meeting with African delegation

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of the bank, addressed the program as the chief guest

Update : 22 Sep 2025, 05:24 PM

A view-exchange meeting with the African delegation visiting Bangladesh was held on Sunday at the Islami Bank Tower organized by Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC in collaboration with the Center for Zakat Management (CZM).

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of the bank, addressed the program as the chief guest.

Mohammad Ayub Miah, CEO of the CZM, addressed the program as the special guest.

M Kamal Uddin Jasim, additional managing director of the bank, delivered a brief presentation on the welfare-oriented activities of Islami Bank.

Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, chairman of Association of Zakat and Waqf Operators in Nigeria, addressed on behalf of the delegation team.

Md Altaf Hossain and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, additional managing directors, along with representatives from Nigeria, Senegal, Gambia and Cameroon, senior executives of the bank’s head office and CZM were present in the program. 

Read More

Premier Bank holds 315th board meeting

Unilever Bangladesh appoints Ruhul Kuddus Khan as CEO and MD

JMI Group celebrates World Peace Day 2025 amid festivities

Experts: Banking sector's 1,100,000C debt remains persistent problem

Shahjalal Islami Bank appoints Fakir Maniruzzaman as new director

Bank Asia partners with 3 security firms for cash-in-transit services

Latest News

Edible oil prices to go up amid global surge

Who recognises the State of Palestine, who doesn’t, and why does it matter?

84 rescued, 3 traffickers held in joint BGB-RAB raid in Teknaf

EU pre-election team meets EC over parliamentary polls

Germany: Palestinian State should come as result of negotiations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x