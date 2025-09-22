Islami Bank holds views-exchange meeting with African delegation

A view-exchange meeting with the African delegation visiting Bangladesh was held on Sunday at the Islami Bank Tower organized by Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC in collaboration with the Center for Zakat Management (CZM).

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director of the bank, addressed the program as the chief guest.

Mohammad Ayub Miah, CEO of the CZM, addressed the program as the special guest.

M Kamal Uddin Jasim, additional managing director of the bank, delivered a brief presentation on the welfare-oriented activities of Islami Bank.

Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, chairman of Association of Zakat and Waqf Operators in Nigeria, addressed on behalf of the delegation team.

Md Altaf Hossain and Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, additional managing directors, along with representatives from Nigeria, Senegal, Gambia and Cameroon, senior executives of the bank’s head office and CZM were present in the program.