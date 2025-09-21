Sunday, September 21, 2025

Standard Bank holds orientation for TAOs

Update : 21 Sep 2025, 06:37 PM

Shariah-based Standard Bank PLC organized an Orientation Program for its newly recruited Trainee Assistant Officers (TAOs) at the bank’s boardroom, head office, Dhaka on Sunday.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Md Habibur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the ceremony.

In his keynote address, Habibur Rahman emphasized the importance of adhering to Shariah principles and called upon the newcomers to devote themselves with their talent and dedication to ensure the overall growth of the bank.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director; Md. Mizanur Rahman, company secretary; Mansoor Ahmed, acting head of HRD, and Md Rafiqur Rahman, principal of Standard Bank Learning Center, were present at the program.

