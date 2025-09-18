Akhteruddin Mahmood joins Bank Asia as DMD & CHRO

Akhteruddin Mahmood has joined Bank Asia PLC as deputy managing director & chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective September 14.

Mahmood brings with him over 20 years of extensive leadership experience in human resources, spanning both the banking and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors.

Prior to joining Bank Asia, he served as head of human resources at Brac Bank, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the bank’s people strategy, strengthening organizational culture, and driving transformative HR practices.

Throughout his career, he has been widely recognized for his expertise in organizational development, talent management, leadership development, and strategic alignment of people initiatives with business goals.

His people-first leadership approach has consistently contributed to building high-performing teams and fostering inclusive, future-ready workplaces.

Mahmood’s appointment reflects Bank Asia’s strong commitment to advancing its people strategy in line with its business objectives and further strengthening the bank’s leadership team.

He holds an executive MBA and bachelor’s degree in aviation.