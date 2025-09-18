Prime Bank to facilitate Progressive Life Insurance’s payroll banking

Prime Bank PLC has recently signed a payroll banking agreement with Progressive Life Insurance Co. Ltd, one of the leading life insurance companies in Bangladesh dedicated to ensuring a better future for its policyholders.

The signing ceremony took place at Prime Bank’s head office in Gulshan recently.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank will provide a modern, secure and convenient payroll management system for the employees of Progressive Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

This strategic partnership will not only enhance employee experience but also open avenues for future collaboration between the two organizations.

M Nazeem A. Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, and Zakariya Ahad, former chairman & sponsor director of Progressive Life Insurance Co. Ltd. were present at the ceremony.

Also present at the ceremony were Mamur Ahmed, SEVP & head of distributions; Hasina Ferdous, head of payroll banking; Dhiman Barman, relationship officer of Prime Bank, along with Mohammad Saidul Amin, managing director; Abdullah Al-Mansur, SEVP & company secretary; Md Gaziur Rahman Bakhtiar, EVP & head of HR; Shakhawat Hossain, chief financial officer; Alima Akter Khanam, senior executive officer of Progressive Life Insurance Co. Ltd, among other senior officials from both organizations.