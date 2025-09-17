Southeast Bank holds 30th AGM virtually

The 30th (virtual) annual general meeting (AGM) of Southeast Bank PLC was held on Wednesday by using digital platform.

MA Kashem, chairman of the Southeast Bank PLC, presided over the meeting.

The bank’s vice chairperson Rehana Rahman took part in the meeting virtually by using digital platform.

Directors Jusna Ara Kashem, Duluma Ahmed, Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Engr. Khandker Badrul Hassan (chairman of risk management committee), Md Rafiqul Islam (nominee of Asia Insurance PLC), Md Nurul Islam (nominee of Single Click IT Solution (Pvt.) Limited), independent directors Barrister M Moyeen Alam Firozee (chairman of audit committee) and Md Mozibur Rahman were also present in the meeting.

Managing director (current charge) Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, and company secretary Mamunur Rashid also participated in the meeting.

Bank’s sponsors and a large number of shareholders took part in the meeting through the digital platform.

MA Kashem, chairman of the bank, highly appreciated the shareholders for their continuous co-operation and active support for sustainable growth of the Bank.

He assured them that their valuable suggestions to accelerate the operational performance of the Bank including its brand image will be gradually implemented.

The AGM witnessed a lively discussion on the bank’s operational performance.

The Bank earned an operating profit of Tk11,721.29 million in 2024 (consolidated).

As on 31st December 2024 Bank’s total deposits amounted to Tk411,343.90 million and its total assets reached Tk545,858.60 million, Earning Per Share (EPS) was Tk0.32 (consolidated), Net Asset Value per share was Tk23.59 (consolidated).

The Price Earnings Ratio of the Bank was 23.94 times in 2024.

The total Regulatory Capital reached Tk41,582.09 million as of December 31, 2024.

Southeast Bank PLC is considered as one of the most efficient Banks in the industry in terms of cost efficiency. Its cost-to-income ratio stood at 38.83%.

Credit Rating Information and Services Limited (CRISL) rated the Bank AA (Double A) for the long term and ST-2 for the short term based on the audited financial statements up to 31st December 2024 and un-audited financial statements up to 30th June, 2025 of the Bank.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of the bank in his welcome address, highlighted the Bank’s operational performance in 2024 and outlined the future plans and strategies to further augment operational efficiency and asset quality of the Bank.