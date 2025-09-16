Islami Bank achieves Global Islamic Finance Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC achieved the Gifa Award 2025 in the category of "Most Outstanding Islamic Bank 2025" conferred by UK-based Global Islamic Finance Awards (Gifa).

This was handed over at the Global Islamic Finance Summit held on September 11 at Four Seasons Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Mohamed Waheed Hassan, former president of the Maldives handed over the award to M Kamal Uddin Jasim, additional managing director of Islami Bank.

Professor Humayon Dar, director general of Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, also attended the event.

Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia inaugurated the summit and Dr. Ahmad Zahid bin Hamidi, deputy prime minister of Malaysia along with senior executives and officials from international regulatory agencies, bank and non-banking financial institutions and renowned personnel from different countries were present at the event.

The Gifa Award is recognized as a prestigious award in the global Islamic banking and finance industry. It is awarded annually to distinguished organizations and individuals from around the globe.