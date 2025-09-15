MTB, Green Delta introduce non-life insurance through Bancassurance

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), in collaboration with Green Delta Insurance PLC, has introduced digital onboarding for non-life insurance through its branch network under Bancassurance.

This milestone initiative reflects MTB’s commitment to leveraging technology to simplify processes and enhance customer convenience, enabling customers to access insurance services seamlessly through a digitized branch experience.

The launch ceremony was graced by senior officials from both organizations, including Md Shafquat Hossain, DMD & head of retail banking division, MTB; Abdul Mannan, DMD & head of branch banking division, MTB; Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, AMD, Green Delta Insurance PLC; and Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, MD & CEO, Green Delta Securities Limited.

Teams from Bancassurance, Digital, IT, and Brand divisions of both institutions were also present, reflecting the collaborative effort behind this technology-driven solution.

This initiative further strengthens the Bancassurance partnership between MTB and Green Delta, paving the way for more secure, efficient, and digitally advanced insurance services across Bangladesh.