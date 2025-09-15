Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

MTB, Green Delta introduce non-life insurance through Bancassurance

This milestone initiative reflects MTB’s commitment to leveraging technology to simplify processes and enhance customer convenience, enabling customers to access insurance services seamlessly through a digitized branch experience

Update : 15 Sep 2025, 06:46 PM

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), in collaboration with Green Delta Insurance PLC, has introduced digital onboarding for non-life insurance through its branch network under Bancassurance.

This milestone initiative reflects MTB’s commitment to leveraging technology to simplify processes and enhance customer convenience, enabling customers to access insurance services seamlessly through a digitized branch experience.

The launch ceremony was graced by senior officials from both organizations, including Md Shafquat Hossain, DMD & head of retail banking division, MTB; Abdul Mannan, DMD & head of branch banking division, MTB; Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, AMD, Green Delta Insurance PLC; and Wafi Shafique Menhaz Khan, MD & CEO, Green Delta Securities Limited.

Teams from Bancassurance, Digital, IT, and Brand divisions of both institutions were also present, reflecting the collaborative effort behind this technology-driven solution.

This initiative further strengthens the Bancassurance partnership between MTB and Green Delta, paving the way for more secure, efficient, and digitally advanced insurance services across Bangladesh.

Read More

British Council launches Young Learner English Learning Centre at Int’l Hope School Bangladesh

TAP, EkPay launch cashless toll service

BB governor: Interoperable payment system to raise digital transactions

SBAC Bank holds 200th board meeting

Step Footwear signs Tawsif Mahbub, Tanjin Tisha as brand ambassadors

Fresh LP Gas hosts retailer conference and safety seminar ‘Agrojatra’

Latest News

New Nepal interim ministers sworn in after protests

DMP commissioner calls for 'highest degree of neutrality' in upcoming election

ACC to probe irregularities at Rampal thermal power plant

Five of six newborns die after birth at DMCH

British Council launches Young Learner English Learning Centre at Int’l Hope School Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x