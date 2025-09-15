AB Bank planning breakthrough with digital lending by January 2026

You’ve been with AB Bank since March 2011, almost 15 years, while the bank started in 1982. What was the background and purpose of founding AB Bank? How successful has it been? What are some of its key achievements over the past 43 years?

AB Bank had such a good beginning that many even left BCS jobs to join AB Bank. Over time, our image has certainly suffered somewhat. We were once called the “first of many firsts.”

We were the first to do syndicated financing, the first to introduce ATMs in Bangladesh, and the first to start the teller system. There were many achievements.

But with time, in some areas there was deterioration—particularly over the last 15 years when there was practically no corporate governance.

After August 5 last year, what’s the status and trend of deposits in Bangladesh’s banks?

The entire financial sector fell into trouble. We thought things would improve after August 5, but it is a gradual process. A bank is essentially built on trust, because people deposit their hard-earned money there.

Due to lack of corporate governance, non-performing loans in the banking sector reached 30%, and if stressed accounts are included, it’s 60%. Naturally, people lost confidence in banks.

But after the interim government came in on August 5, a new governor took charge, and many changes occurred—confidence started to return.

The lifeline of a bank is deposits, which come from customers. The more ordinary people deposit with your bank, the more you can invest elsewhere and make a profit—that’s basic banking.

What is AB Bank’s NPL situation over the past year?

After August 5, we saw a shocking figure of Tk540,000 crore of non-performing loans in our total banking sector, which is 30% of total deposits. This is alarming. AB Bank wasn’t outside that problem either.

Over the last year, if you ask about our achievements, I’d say maintaining public confidence in us has been a major success. Even during this critical time, customers continued to maintain deposits with us—our thanks to them for keeping their faith in AB Bank.

However, AB Bank's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio and volume have decreased in the lastyear, with defaulted loans. The bank is taking steps to further improve its NPL situation.

With so many banks in the country, how do you stand out?

Essentially all banks provide similar services. Service is the most important factor; the better the service, the stronger the trust. “Service is the name of the game” right now.

We’re trying to improve our digital services so customers can access them without coming to the bank, since younger customers prefer not to visit physically.

We have a banking app called “AB Direct,” which allows self-onboarding of customers. Through it we’re also bringing smaller customers into our services. The app has transaction ceilings suited for ordinary customers. They can open accounts, transfer funds, use NPSB and RTGS, and open DPS or fixed deposits—essentially do basic banking.

We’re also increasing our customer touchpoint sub-branches at the grassroots level, plus agent points where banks typically don’t go. This helps create entrepreneurs as well.

What role should the government play in building public confidence and ensuring deposit security?

In Bangladesh, people often can’t fully trust political governments. However, since the interim government came in, highly competent individuals have been appointed to key positions.

When they make a commitment, it seems they’re honoring it. Now people aren’t facing situations where they can’t withdraw money at all; this creates basic faith that the government will return public deposits.

Bangladesh Bank has also moved far on resolving troubled banks. The governor and financial advisors have repeatedly said depositors’ money will be safe.

Which areas are you emphasizing in AB Bank’s loan portfolio?

AB Bank has always been known for corporate banking and trade finance, where large loans are given. 90% of our portfolio is corporate loans. But we’re also moving towards digital lending. Customers can apply online and get approval online under Bangladesh Bank’s nano-loan project. Customers won’t have to come physically to sign documents. We hope this will be a breakthrough and plan to start it by January.

How is the response in the retail business?

Since I took over, I’ve tried to focus more on SME and retail. But investment hasn’t been happening much in the country, unemployment has increased, and inflation is still high. Given that backdrop, retail lending is somewhat risky. However, we are now concentrating on skilled manpower. Hopefully, we will be able to grow our business in this sector soon.

Many bankers see high operational costs as a barrier to microcredit. What’s your take?

We call it “supervisory credit.” The smaller the loan, the closer the monitoring required, which raises operating costs. For example, Bangladesh Bank mandates agricultural lending accounts for each bank, but not all banks have the network to manage it. Without proper monitoring, loans can become bad loans.

That said, though margins are thin, repayment rates are very good. If 3–4% of loans go non-performing out of 100%, that’s acceptable.

This is a volume-driven business, not individual-driven.

What major deposit schemes or product changes are underway at AB Bank?

We’ve tweaked many products. Previously our DPS plans were 3, 5, 7, or 10 years. We’ve extended them to 1–20 years based on customer demand. Essentially, we’re modifying our product portfolio to make it more attractive to customers.

Since you officially became MD & CEO on May 5 this year, what’s been your toughest decision?

The biggest challenge was addressing non-performing loans. We formed a special asset management team and a special task force.

We were focused on corporate clients. Our top 20 customers alone defaulted on almost Tk20,000 crore. Recovering from big clients is difficult; some have moved abroad, and even those still here aren’t doing great. We’ve taken extensive measures.

We now have about 1,200 cases in Artho Rin Adalot totaling over Tk16,000 crore.

What’s your vision? Where do you want to leave AB Bank at the end of your tenure?

I want to leave the bank at a place where public trust is fully restored. It’s not about numbers. I want to recreate the positive vibe people once had about AB Bank.

There was some confusion among customers about the Asset Quality Review…

When newspapers reported on the Asset Quality Review, mentioning our bank and two others, people thought AB Bank might be merged.

Bangladesh Bank should clearly state that Asset Quality Review does not mean merger.

This review is mandatory for all banks under IMF guidelines, not just a few.