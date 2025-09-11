Premier Bank brings positive changes in governance

The Premier Bank PLC has embarked on a new journey of growth and stability under the dynamic leadership of its newly formed board of directors.

Combining vast experience and expertise in banking, finance, and governance, the board is setting new benchmarks in accountability, transparency, and customer-centric services.

The new board consists of some of the finest and most accomplished professionals in the country.

Dr Arifur Rahman, the bank’s founder vice chairman and entrepreneur shareholder, is now leading as chairman.

Syed Faridul Islam, independent director and chairman of the executive committee (former additional managing director, United Commercial Bank), Md Forkan Hossain, independent director and chairman of the audit committee (former executive director, Bangladesh Bank), Md Sazzad Hossain, independent director and chairman of the risk management committee (former deputy managing director, Bank Asia), Prof Sheikh Morshed Jahan, independent director (Professor, IBA – University of Dhaka), and M Nurul Alam, independent director and chairman of Premier Bank Securities Limited, are the other board members.

This unique combination of experience and expertise is relentlessly working to strengthen Premier Bank as one of the most trusted financial institutions in Bangladesh.

Since the new board was formed on August 19, 2025, its first three weeks of priorities included—formulating banking policies with utmost emphasis on corporate governance and compliance to preserve depositor trust and institutional reputation, as well as initiating recovery of non-performing loans (NPLs) and taking effective corrective measures.

The board’s key focus areas are: Audit Issues – resolving long-standing audit complexities with transparency. Divisional Strategy – aligning each department’s goals with corporate objectives. Service Quality – ensuring customers receive necessary services without delay. Account Segregation – strengthening risk management further.

Corporate Culture Change – enhancing accountability and efficiency at all levels.

Corporate Governance – building a sustainable framework to safeguard depositors and enhance trust.

Special emphasis is also being given to Remittance, Retail, Corporate, SME, Cards, Digital, and Islamic Banking.

Board members are actively participating in regular Board and Committee meetings—Audit Committee, Executive Committee—dedicating substantial time daily. Their extraordinary commitment reflects a customer-first culture.

The topmost priority of the Board is depositor fund security. Rigorous analysis is underway on bad loans and audit issues, with maximum measures being taken to safeguard customers’ money.

To ensure that every client’s essential and expected services are prioritized with the highest importance, the Board has issued directives under the “SERVICE FIRST” principle.

At a time when many financial institutions are facing dollar shortages and liquidity crises, Premier Bank stands firm: every day, LCs (Letters of Credit) are being opened seamlessly across all branches, demonstrating the Bank’s stability and capacity. Customers are receiving top-quality services with renewed focus on efficiency, care, and trust.

Over its 25-year journey, Premier Bank has built a legacy of excellence by providing the highest quality services to both business and individual clients. Today, with its new board and forward-looking strategies, Premier Bank is more determined than ever to safeguard customer trust and reach new heights in service quality.