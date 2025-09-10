Al-Arafah Islami Bank inks partnership with TAP

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, the country’s leading Shariah-compliant financial institution has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Trust And Pay (TAP), the mobile financial services provider wholly owned by Trust Bank.

The collaboration aims to enhance digital financial services and deliver greater convenience for customers.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bank’s Head Office on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by deputy managing director of the bank SM Abu Jafar, and chief executive officer of TAP SM Akram.

Executive Vice President & CTO (Current Charges) of the bank Md Soheb Ahmed, Executive Vice President & Head of Brand Communication and Marketing Jalal Ahmed, Head of MFS and Digital Banking Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Head of Regulatory & Partnership Business of TAP Md Alamgir Hossain, Senior Manager Md Ahmed Ullah Chowdhury, and senior officials from both organizations attended the event.

This strategic alliance reflects Al-Arafah Islami Bank’s continued commitment to introducing innovative Shariah-compliant digital solutions and promoting financial inclusion across Bangladesh.