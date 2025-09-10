Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Al-Arafah Islami Bank inks partnership with TAP

The agreement was signed by deputy managing director of the bank SM Abu Jafar, and chief executive officer of TAP SM Akram

Update : 10 Sep 2025, 06:24 PM

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, the country’s leading Shariah-compliant financial institution has signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Trust And Pay (TAP), the mobile financial services provider wholly owned by Trust Bank.

The collaboration aims to enhance digital financial services and deliver greater convenience for customers.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bank’s Head Office on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by deputy managing director of the bank SM Abu Jafar, and chief executive officer of TAP SM Akram. 

Executive Vice President & CTO (Current Charges) of the bank Md Soheb Ahmed, Executive Vice President & Head of Brand Communication and Marketing Jalal Ahmed, Head of MFS and Digital Banking Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, Head of Regulatory & Partnership Business of TAP Md Alamgir Hossain, Senior Manager Md Ahmed Ullah Chowdhury, and senior officials from both organizations attended the event.

This strategic alliance reflects Al-Arafah Islami Bank’s continued commitment to introducing innovative Shariah-compliant digital solutions and promoting financial inclusion across Bangladesh.

Read More

Rate cuts, inflation cause savings instrument sales to drop by 41% in July

NBR eases rules to expedite release of bonded goods

Govt forms committee to implement Shariah bank merger

BB buys $265m from banks in a day, $1.34bn in FY26 so far

Rwanda government celebrates 20th gorilla naming ceremony

NCC Bank donates umbrellas to DMP personnel

Latest News

Rate cuts, inflation cause savings instrument sales to drop by 41% in July

NBR eases rules to expedite release of bonded goods

Govt forms committee to implement Shariah bank merger

BB buys $265m from banks in a day, $1.34bn in FY26 so far

Visually impaired Raisul Islam elected as Ducsu executive member

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x