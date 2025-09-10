NCC Bank donates umbrellas to DMP personnel

NCC Bank PLC donated 1,000 umbrellas to the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

At a recent program held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chairman of NCC Bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim symbolically handed over an umbrella to Nasimul Gani, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Deputy Managing Director of NCC Bank Md Zakir Anam and head of corporate affairs and communications division Md Anwar Hossain were also present at the event.

Expressing his gratitude for this noble gesture, Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani thanked the NCC Bank authorities and expressed his hope that other corporate organizations would also contribute more in CSR activities.

Chairman of NCC Bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim said that since its inception, NCC Bank has been working not only in banking operations but also in socio-economic development. The Bank does not merely focus on profit-making but has been extending its support in education, healthcare, agriculture and various other sectors as part of its social responsibility. In continuation of these efforts, 1,000 umbrellas have been provided for the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He is optimistic that such initiatives of NCC Bank in social development will continue in the future as well.