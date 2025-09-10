Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

NCC Bank donates umbrellas to DMP personnel

Chairman of NCC Bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim symbolically handed over an umbrella to Nasimul Gani, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs

Update : 10 Sep 2025, 06:22 PM

NCC Bank PLC donated 1,000 umbrellas to the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

At a recent program held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chairman of NCC Bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim symbolically handed over an umbrella to Nasimul Gani, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Deputy Managing Director of NCC Bank Md Zakir Anam and head of corporate affairs and communications division Md Anwar Hossain were also present at the event.

Expressing his gratitude for this noble gesture, Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani thanked the NCC Bank authorities and expressed his hope that other corporate organizations would also contribute more in CSR activities.

Chairman of NCC Bank Md Nurun Newaz Salim said that since its inception, NCC Bank has been working not only in banking operations but also in socio-economic development. The Bank does not merely focus on profit-making but has been extending its support in education, healthcare, agriculture and various other sectors as part of its social responsibility. In continuation of these efforts, 1,000 umbrellas have been provided for the members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He is optimistic that such initiatives of NCC Bank in social development will continue in the future as well.

Read More

NBR eases rules to expedite release of bonded goods

Govt forms committee to implement Shariah bank merger

BB buys $265m from banks in a day, $1.34bn in FY26 so far

Rwanda government celebrates 20th gorilla naming ceremony

Al-Arafah Islami Bank inks partnership with TAP

NBR seizes bank locker belonging to Sheikh Hasina

Latest News

NBR eases rules to expedite release of bonded goods

Govt forms committee to implement Shariah bank merger

BB buys $265m from banks in a day, $1.34bn in FY26 so far

Visually impaired Raisul Islam elected as Ducsu executive member

Taijul first Bangladeshi to be roped in SA T20

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x