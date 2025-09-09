Guardian, Bank Asia partner for employee well-being

Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Bank Asia PLC have entered into a partnership to provide comprehensive life and medical insurance coverage to Bank Asia PLC employees and their families.

The signing ceremony took place recently at Guardian’s head office in Dhaka.

Representatives from Guardian, including Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director and chief executive officer (acting); Md Sajib Hossain, chief financial officer; Farjana Quader, SVP & head of human resources; Zubair Ahmed, SVP & head of claims; Ghazi Rafi Ahmed Shams, SVP & head of group insurance; Iftakher Ahmed, SVP & deputy head of group insurance; Jinat Ferdousi, SAVP & head of service, group insurance; and Md Monzurul Islam, business relationship manager, group insurance, were present at the signing ceremony.

Bank Asia PLC was represented by Mirza Azhar Ahmad, deputy managing director & chief operating officer; Rajib Kumar Dey, first vice president, human resource division; Helal Uddin, senior executive officer, human resource division; Syeda Afia Khanam, officer, human resource division; Syeda Maliha Hussain, officer, human resource division; and Sahmid Sajjad Akhter, junior officer, human resource division.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim said: “In difficult times, insurance can give employees and their families a sense of security and relief. Keeping employee well-being in mind, we are happy to join hands with Bank Asia PLC.”

“As we continue our commitment to making insurance services more accessible for all, this collaboration will help ensure that the Bank Asia employees receive timely and reliable insurance coverage.”