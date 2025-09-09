Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Guardian, Bank Asia partner for employee well-being

The signing ceremony took place recently at Guardian’s head office in Dhaka

Update : 09 Sep 2025, 06:36 PM

Guardian Life Insurance Ltd and Bank Asia PLC have entered into a partnership to provide comprehensive life and medical insurance coverage to Bank Asia PLC employees and their families.

The signing ceremony took place recently at Guardian’s head office in Dhaka.

Representatives from Guardian, including Sheikh Rakibul Karim, additional managing director and chief executive officer (acting); Md Sajib Hossain, chief financial officer; Farjana Quader, SVP & head of human resources; Zubair Ahmed, SVP & head of claims; Ghazi Rafi Ahmed Shams, SVP & head of group insurance; Iftakher Ahmed, SVP & deputy head of group insurance; Jinat Ferdousi, SAVP & head of service, group insurance; and Md Monzurul Islam, business relationship manager, group insurance, were present at the signing ceremony. 

Bank Asia PLC was represented by Mirza Azhar Ahmad, deputy managing director & chief operating officer; Rajib Kumar Dey, first vice president, human resource division; Helal Uddin, senior executive officer, human resource division; Syeda Afia Khanam, officer, human resource division; Syeda Maliha Hussain, officer, human resource division; and Sahmid Sajjad Akhter, junior officer, human resource division.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim said: “In difficult times, insurance can give employees and their families a sense of security and relief. Keeping employee well-being in mind, we are happy to join hands with Bank Asia PLC.”

“As we continue our commitment to making insurance services more accessible for all, this collaboration will help ensure that the Bank Asia employees receive timely and reliable insurance coverage.”

Read More

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Alibaba to join 24th Textech Bangladesh 2025 Int’l Expo to empower local SMEs

Banglalink’s Orange Club members to enjoy special discounts at Walton Plaza nationwide

Islami Bank holds board meeting

Cash management training course starts at Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Pubali Bank, SSL ink deal

Latest News

Chhatra Dal marches through campus alleging irregularities in Ducsu

Gold price surge in Bangladesh shows no sign of slowing

Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Bangladesh football team’s return delayed from Nepal; govt assures safety

Prime Bank supports icddr,b in lifesaving interventions in Sylhet

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x