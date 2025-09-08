Dhaka Bank honoured with ADB’s Momentum Award 2025

Dhaka Bank PLC announced that it has once again been recognized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), earning the “Momentum Award” at the 11th Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) Awards 2025.

This marks the second consecutive year that Dhaka Bank has been honoured by ADB for its expertise and efficiency in international trade finance.

In 2024, the bank was awarded as “the Leading Partner Bank” in Bangladesh for executing the highest number of transactions in collaboration with ADB.

The award was presented in Singapore on September 2, where Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director & chief emerging market officer (CEMO) of Dhaka Bank, received the accolade from Steven Beck, head, and Neha Noronha, unit head, South Asia, of Trade and Supply Chain Finance at ADB.

The ceremony was attended by around 200 representatives from ADB’s partner banks and financial institutions worldwide.

Each year, ADB bestows the “Momentum Award” upon the bank under its TSCFP program that demonstrates the largest year-on-year increase in international trade transactions.

This recognition underscores Dhaka Bank’s continued success in expanding its global footprint while delivering superior services to clients and partners across markets.

Since 2009, Dhaka Bank has been an enlisted issuing bank in ADB’s TSCFP program, utilizing the platform to enrich, support, and expand international trade for Corporate and SME clients, thereby contributing to national economic progress.

This milestone reflects the Bank’s enduring partnership with ADB and reinforces its position as a leading player in global trade finance.

Guided by its motto “Excellence in Banking,” Dhaka Bank remains committed to delivering value to clients, partners, and stakeholders.

The Bank extends heartfelt appreciation to ADB for its continued trust and collaboration, which strengthens Dhaka Bank’s role in fostering Bangladesh’s growth story on the international stage.