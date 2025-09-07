Monday, September 08, 2025

Indian Chamber of Commerce felicitates NCC Bank

M Khurshed Alam, additional managing director & chief risk officer, received the crest from Arijit Basu, non-executive chairman, HDB Financial Services Ltd., and former managing director, State Bank of India

Update : 07 Sep 2025, 06:23 PM

NCC Bank PLC has been honored as runner-up in the risk management category at the “3rd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2025”, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The award ceremony was held on August 29 at Le Méridien, New Delhi.

Accepting the recognition on behalf of NCC Bank, M Khurshed Alam, additional managing director & chief risk officer, received the crest from Arijit Basu, non-executive chairman, HDB Financial Services Ltd., and former managing director, State Bank of India.

The conclave featured eminent speakers including JPR Karunaratne, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka; Partha Ray, director of the National Institute of Bank Management; Joydeep K Roy, President & CEO of QUIET Inc. and former partner at PwC; and Atanu Sen, former chairman of NPS Trust-PFRDA, former managing director & CEO of SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd., and chairman of ICC’s National Expert Committee on BFSI.

M Khurshed Alam, AMD of NCC Bank, also served as a specialist panel member at the conclave.

Alam said: “This international recognition reaffirms NCC Bank’s unwavering commitment to excellence in banking. It is not merely an award but an endorsement of our corporate governance, professionalism, and sustainable banking practices. We firmly believe that sound risk management is the bedrock of sustainable growth, financial stability, and customer trust. This honor will further inspire us to enhance service quality and contribute to the broader development of Bangladesh’s financial sector.”

