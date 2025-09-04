Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Nagad to boost digital financial services

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has signed an agreement with mobile financial services provider Nagad.

Under this agreement, both parties will be able to perform fund transfer to Nagad from Bank’s Internet Banking and can perform various payment of the Bank through Nagad.

The bank's managing director (current charges) Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan and Nagad Limited's Associate Administrator Md Habibur Rahman were present at the event organized at the bank's Head Office on Wednesday.

The bank's deputy managing director SM Abu Jafar and Nagad's chief commercial officer (current charges) Md Shahin Sarwar Bhuiyan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Executive vice president & CTO (current charges) of the bank Md Soheb Ahmed, head of digital banking division Mohammad Shahadat Hossain, head of business sales of Naqad Md Saidur Rahman Dipu, head of bank, FI, MFI and NBFI Istiaq Ahmed Shawon, and other senior officials of both institutions were present at the signing ceremony.