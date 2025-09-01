NRB Bank honours women entrepreneurs in Sylhet

NRB Bank PLC proudly participated as the Title Sponsor of the “Sylhet Women Entrepreneur Summit & Aparajita Awards 2025”, held at the Aman Ullah Convention Center in Sylhet.

The event celebrated the remarkable contributions of 12 distinguished women entrepreneurs from across the country, recognizing their exceptional achievements and leadership in various sectors.

In addition, in recognition of its continuous support for the development of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Sylhet region, NRB Bank received the “Excellence Award in SME Banking.”

Representing NRB Bank at the summit were Ali Akbar Faraji, deputy managing director, Prashanta Kumar Singh, regional head – Sylhet, AM Zahed, head of SME & Agri, and SBM Md. Faizul Kabir Chowdhury, along with other bank officials.

Key dignitaries present at the event included Ariful Haque Chowdhury, former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, Professor Dr Md Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury, principal of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College, Khaled Ahmad, ED of Bangladesh Bank, additional director Md Nazrul Islam, and Md Anwar Sadat, Additional Commissioner, Sylhet Inspecting Range-1.

They joined the entrepreneurs in celebrating their achievements and shared in the joyous occasion.

NRB Bank PLC reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women and supporting the growth of entrepreneurs.

The bank believes that enabling women entrepreneurs and fostering SME development are key drivers of Bangladesh’s overall economic growth.