Southeast Bank Green School celebrates milestone achievement

Southeast Bank Green School held a special recognition ceremony on Tuesday to honor its students for their outstanding results in the Edexcel O-Level examinations, session 2025-26.

The event, hosted by the Southeast Bank PLC, marked a historic milestone as the very first batch of students graduated successfully.

Chairman of Southeast Bank PLC MA Kashem, along with chairperson of the school Rehana Rahman, and managing director of the bank Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, attended the occasion.

The school’s principal Syeda Nasrin Akter, along with the teachers were also present.

Together, they acknowledged the remarkable achievements of the students. Each student was awarded a crest, a certificate and tokens of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The ceremony served as both a celebration of academic excellence and an inspiration for the upcoming batches of Southeast Bank Green School.

Kashem expressed his pride in the students’ performance and highlighted the importance of perseverance and determination in academic success.

Rehana Rahman congratulated the first graduating batch, calling their success a stepping stone for future achievements of the institution.

The school principal extended her gratitude to the teachers for their commitment and guidance, which contributed significantly to this success.

The event concluded with words of encouragement for the students to continue striving for excellence in higher studies and beyond.

This milestone not only symbolizes the school’s growing academic strength but also reinforces its mission to nurture future leaders of the nation.