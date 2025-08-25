Bank Asia hosts financial literacy workshop in Munshiganj

Bank Asia PLC organized a financial literacy workshop at Sirajdikhan Upazila, Munshiganj, on August 23 bringing together a large number of agents and customers from across the district to promote financial awareness and inclusion.

Md Iqbal Mohasin, director of the Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank, graced the program as chief guest.

The session was presided over by Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, deputy managing director of Bank Asia PLC, while Md Serajul Islam, executive vice president, along with other senior officials of the bank were present at the event.

The workshop highlighted key issues concerning customer safety and financial awareness, including banking products and services, foreign remittance, financial management and planning, as well as cyber security.

Participants engaged in interactive discussions designed to strengthen their financial knowledge and practices.

Since the launch of Agent Banking in 2014, Bank Asia has emerged as the pioneer in this sector, currently serving over 7 million customers—92% of whom are from rural areas and 64% are women.

The bank also facilitates the distribution of government social safety-net allowances to 3.4 million beneficiaries nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion.