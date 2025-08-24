Sunday, August 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

MTB 4th among BB’s top 10 sustainable banks

On behalf of MTB, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & GCRO, and Tahmina Zaman Khan, head of sustainability, received the award

Update : 24 Aug 2025, 06:36 PM

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has once again been recognized for its strong commitment to sustainability, securing the 4th position among the Top 10 Sustainable Banks for the year 2024, as announced by Bangladesh Bank.

The recognition was conferred at an award giving ceremony organized by Bangladesh Bank, where Dr Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, in the presence of deputy governor Nurun Nahar, along with Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director, Sustainable Finance Department, handed over the award to MTB representatives.

On behalf of MTB, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & GCRO, and Tahmina Zaman Khan, head of sustainability, received the award with pride.

This accolade underscores MTB’s long-standing dedication to promoting climate and sustainable finance, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility, aligning its operations with national and global sustainability priorities.

MTB’s Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman said: “We are honored to be ranked among the top sustainable banks in the country. This achievement reflects our continuous effort to integrate ESG principles into our business strategy, ensuring that our growth contributes positively to society and the environment.”

MTB remains committed to driving innovation in green finance, supporting climate resilience, and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a better future.

Read More

JMI launches Apollo Clinic in Dhaka

ONE Bank holds fire drill at corporate HQ

Southeast Bank holds training for SME entrepreneurs

CPD: $42.6bn investment needed to achieve 30% renewable electricity target

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Bangladesh holds Junior Science Olympiad regional phase

Walton Digi-Tech holds nationwide ‘Dealer Meet’

Latest News

Cucsu polls after 35yrs, schedule to be announced on Thursday

July Charter: Consensus Commission sits with law adviser, AG

Myanmar junta says historic railway bridge bombed

Former presidents back Sri Lanka's jailed ex-leader

Abu Sayed autopsy doctor deposes against Hasina, 2 others at ICT-1

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x