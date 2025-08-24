MTB 4th among BB’s top 10 sustainable banks

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has once again been recognized for its strong commitment to sustainability, securing the 4th position among the Top 10 Sustainable Banks for the year 2024, as announced by Bangladesh Bank.

The recognition was conferred at an award giving ceremony organized by Bangladesh Bank, where Dr Ahsan H Mansur, governor of Bangladesh Bank, in the presence of deputy governor Nurun Nahar, along with Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director, Sustainable Finance Department, handed over the award to MTB representatives.

On behalf of MTB, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & GCRO, and Tahmina Zaman Khan, head of sustainability, received the award with pride.

This accolade underscores MTB’s long-standing dedication to promoting climate and sustainable finance, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility, aligning its operations with national and global sustainability priorities.

MTB’s Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman said: “We are honored to be ranked among the top sustainable banks in the country. This achievement reflects our continuous effort to integrate ESG principles into our business strategy, ensuring that our growth contributes positively to society and the environment.”

MTB remains committed to driving innovation in green finance, supporting climate resilience, and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a better future.