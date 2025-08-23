Dr Arifur Rahman new chairman of Premier Bank

Dr Arifur Rahman, founding vice-chairman and entrepreneur shareholder of Premier Bank, has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of the bank.

The decision was made at the bank’s 314th board meeting held on August 21.

A renowned physician and entrepreneur, Dr Rahman brings over four decades of experience in health, military medical services, banking, and business leadership.

A graduate of Dhaka Medical College, he built a long and distinguished career in Saudi Arabia, where he earned recognition as a trusted physician and advisor.

Dr Rahman has played a significant role in promoting Bangladeshi human resources abroad, creating employment opportunities for millions of workers.

His contributions were highlighted in the 2004 UNDP report.

He was also instrumental in mobilizing international support for Bangladesh, including securing SAR 230 million from the Saudi government to build cyclone shelters in Barisal.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he spent eight months in Sweden, where he collaborated with Professor Ola Winqvist of the Karolinska Institute—discoverer of the nasal Covid vaccine—to facilitate Bangladesh’s first government-approved clinical trial of the vaccine.

Beyond healthcare, Dr Rahman has founded and led numerous initiatives in banking, industry, and philanthropy.

These include Samorita Hospital, The Shoes BD Ltd, Denim Polymer Industries Ltd, and Always On Network Bangladesh.

He also serves as Chairman of the International Institute of Global Studies (IIGS), Society for People’s Advancement (SPA) and Editor of The Ambassador, a diplomatic magazine.

Looking ahead, Dr Rahman expressed his vision to position Premier Bank as a “Three C Bank” — Consumer, Corporate, and Conservative — with a renewed focus on service, sustainability, and growth.