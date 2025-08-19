Midland Bank launches Blind Notch Taka Pay card

Midland Bank PLC (MDB) launched the “Blind Notch Taka Pay Card” for its customers at a ceremony on August 2 at the head office of the bank, Dhaka.

Md Ahsan-uz Zaman, managing director & CEO of the bank, formally introduced the Taka Pay Card along with Md Zahid Hossain, DMD; Nazmul Huda Sarkar, CTO; Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division; and Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards at Midland Bank.

They also unveiled the placards of the specially designed Taka Pay Card during the ceremony.

The Taka Pay Card is Bangladesh’s own payment card, introduced under the directives of Bangladesh Bank, aimed at reducing dependency on foreign currencies simplifying local transactions.

It is primarily a debit card used exclusively for domestic transactions.

Currently, the card can be utilized at POS (Point of Sale) and ATM machines.

Bangladesh Bank has indicated that e-commerce transactions will be enabled soon. The card will make local market transactions more convenient and cost-effective.

Taka Pay offers safe transactions for both online and offline payments. Transaction costs are expected to be lower compared to international cards.

By using Taka Pay, dependence on foreign currencies will decrease, positively impacting the country’s economy.

For example, banks currently pay annual fees to Visa or MasterCard in foreign currency, which depletes the country’s reserves and increases costs for banks. Taka Pay eliminates this requirement.