Bank Asia recognizes top performers of silver jubilee sales campaign

Bank Asia PLC honored its employees for their exceptional achievements in the Silver Jubilee Sales Campaign at an award ceremony held at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar on August 14.

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of the bank, congratulated the award recipients and urged them to continue driving success in the future.

The ceremony was also attended by deputy managing directors Muhammad Mustafa Haikal Hashmi, SM Anisuzzaman, and Syed Zulkar Nayen, along with other senior officials.

The silver jubilee sales campaign was designed to boost Retail CASA deposits, onboard new retail customers, and enhance credit card sales and activations.

A total of 30 branch-level employees were recognized with crests, certificates, and cash incentives for their outstanding contributions and active participation.