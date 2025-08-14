Friday, August 15, 2025

IFIC Bank hosts ‘Managers’ Meet’ in Comilla

The bank’s chairman Md Mehmood Husain attended as chief guest, while managing director Syed Mansur Mustafa presided over the event

Update : 14 Aug 2025, 06:27 PM

IFIC Bank PLC organized a special business meeting titled “Managers’ Meet” with officials from Comilla and Noakhali districts.

The daylong program took place on Thursday at a local auditorium in Halimnagar, Comilla Sadar.

The bank’s chairman Md Mehmood Husain attended as chief guest, while managing director Syed Mansur Mustafa presided over the event.

In his address, Md Mehmood Husain expressed gratitude to the participating officials and provided strategic guidance to employees from the 17 branches and 157 sub-branches across Comilla and Noakhali.

He emphasized the importance of conducting banking operations in a well-coordinated manner, tailored to local customer needs.

Managing Director Syed Mansur Mustafa in his speech outlined key directives to maintain the Bank’s strong business growth and voiced confidence that this momentum would continue throughout the remainder of 2025.

Earlier, deputy managing director and chief of branch business Md Rafiqul Islam delivered the inaugural speech, followed by a presentation from chief financial officer Dilip Kumar Mandal, who shared detailed business plans.

The program concluded with an interactive session, fostering open discussions and exchange of ideas among participants.

