AB Bank, Filps Ltd ink strategic partnership

AB Bank PLC and Filps Limited have signed an agreement under which AB Bank will be able to offer digital lending facilities to its customers, marking a significant step towards expanding the bank’s digital banking capabilities.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, managing director & CEO of AB Bank PLC, and Biswas Dhakal, chief executive officer of Filps Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The signing ceremony was attended by additional managing directors of the bank Reazul Islam, ZM Babar Khan, and Mahadev Sarkar.

Representing Filps Limited, Rishikesh Nepal, chief partnership officer; Abhishek Chetri, chief staff officer; Tushar Hasan, country manager-Bangladesh, were also present on the occasion.