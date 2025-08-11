Monday, August 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NRB Bank unveils ‘NRB Nishchoyota’ & ‘NRB Easy’ on 12th anniversary

With the launch of these products, NRB Bank PLC. reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions for Bangladeshis at home and abroad

Update : 11 Aug 2025, 05:27 PM

On the occasion of its 12th anniversary, NRB Bank PLC officially launched two innovative products -- NRB Nishchoyota and NRB Easy.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director & CEO, along with deputy managing directors Md Shaheen Howlader, Md Ali Akbar Faraji, Anwar Uddin, and M Rashidul Huda, as well as Md Rezaul Shahriar, head of retail banking division, and Md Towfiqul A Chowdhury, head of branch banking division, formally inaugurated the products at a ceremony held at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka.

NRB Nishchoyota is a specially designed Fixed Deposit Account that offers customers free life insurance coverage of up to Tk1 Crore, ensuring both financial security and attractive returns.

NRB Easy is a Taka account exclusively designed for Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) worldwide, enabling them to open an account instantly from abroad and operate it within minutes through the NRB Click mobile app.

With the launch of these products, NRB Bank PLC. reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions for Bangladeshis at home and abroad.

Read More

Experts urge Bangladesh to prepare for EU’s digital product passport policy

Syed Zulkar Nayen joins Bank Asia as DMD

Prime Bank signs strategic partnership with Tropical Homes

ABB elects new vice chairman, treasurer

Rashida Banu joins BGIC as AMD

Prime Bank Investment, MAY Int’l ink strategic MoU

Latest News

35-year-old man dies as train hits him in Jamalpur

Rusty wheels on the road, for too long

Two bodies recovered from car at hospital basement in Dhaka, identified

UN, media groups condemn Israel’s deadly strike on Al Jazeera team in Gaza

Trump deploys National Guard to tackle Washington crime

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x