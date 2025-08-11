NRB Bank unveils ‘NRB Nishchoyota’ & ‘NRB Easy’ on 12th anniversary

On the occasion of its 12th anniversary, NRB Bank PLC officially launched two innovative products -- NRB Nishchoyota and NRB Easy.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director & CEO, along with deputy managing directors Md Shaheen Howlader, Md Ali Akbar Faraji, Anwar Uddin, and M Rashidul Huda, as well as Md Rezaul Shahriar, head of retail banking division, and Md Towfiqul A Chowdhury, head of branch banking division, formally inaugurated the products at a ceremony held at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka.

NRB Nishchoyota is a specially designed Fixed Deposit Account that offers customers free life insurance coverage of up to Tk1 Crore, ensuring both financial security and attractive returns.

NRB Easy is a Taka account exclusively designed for Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) worldwide, enabling them to open an account instantly from abroad and operate it within minutes through the NRB Click mobile app.

With the launch of these products, NRB Bank PLC. reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric financial solutions for Bangladeshis at home and abroad.