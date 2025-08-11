Monday, August 11, 2025

Mercantile Bank starts foundation training for MTO 14th batch

Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the training of MTO (IT) Course

Update : 11 Aug 2025, 05:23 PM

Mercantile Bank started different two Foundation Training for its newly recruited Management Trainee Officers, MTO (IT) and MTO (Law) respectively at Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).

A number of 20 MTOs (IT) participated in the training started from July 27.

Mati Ul Hasan, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the training of MTO (IT) Course and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of foundation training and advised the freshers to gather knowledge from all areas of banking.

On the other hand, 20 MTOs (Law) participated in the Training started from August 3.

Md Zakir Hossain, DMD & CRO (Acting) inaugurated the training course of MTO (IT).

Ashim Kumar Saha, DMD of the bank, Md Alamgir, director training, Md Mohiuddin Siddique, Professor, Md. Foysal Hasan, Asstt. Professor & Mahmudul Ameen Masud, faculty member from BIBM and Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI, along with other faculty members of the institutions were also present in the both training programs. 

